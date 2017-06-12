RK Mission president passes away

RK Mission president passes away

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

June 18: The 15th president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Atmasthananda, passed away at 5.30pm today after a long illness. He was 98. The monk, President Maharaj to tens of thousands of devotees since December 2007, had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan since February 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC