RK Mission president passes away

June 18: The 15th president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Atmasthananda, passed away at 5.30pm today after a long illness. He was 98. The monk, President Maharaj to tens of thousands of devotees since December 2007, had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan since February 2015.

