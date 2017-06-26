Risky level crossing
A level crossing on the busy Dinajpur-Dhaka road is left wide open, posing a risk of accident since the Bangladesh Railway authorities removed both the barriers a year ago. Thousands of light and heavy vehicles ply this highway every day, said Roads and Highways Department officials, adding that number of vehicles usually doubles or triples before the Eid due to rush of homebound people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May 26
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May '17
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC