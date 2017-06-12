Respect RMG workers' rights: EU to Ba...

Respect RMG workers' rights: EU to Bangladesh

12 hrs ago

Bangladesh needs to step up its efforts to prevent the exploitation of textile workers, said the members of European Parliament in a resolution adopted recently. Textile workers in Bangladesh, many of whom are young women, suffer long working hours, low wages, uncertainty and hazardous conditions.

Chicago, IL

