Respect RMG workers' rights: EU to Bangladesh
Bangladesh needs to step up its efforts to prevent the exploitation of textile workers, said the members of European Parliament in a resolution adopted recently. Textile workers in Bangladesh, many of whom are young women, suffer long working hours, low wages, uncertainty and hazardous conditions.
