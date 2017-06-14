Rescuers dig for survivors in Bangladesh mudslide; 140 dead
Rescuers search for survivors and bodies after Tuesday's massive landslide in Rangamati district, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Rescuers struggled on Wednesday to reach villages hit by massive landslides that have killed more than a hundred while also burying roads and cutting power in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May 26
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC