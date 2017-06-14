Rescuers dig for survivors in Banglad...

Rescuers dig for survivors in Bangladesh mudslide; 140 dead

Rescuers search for survivors and bodies after Tuesday's massive landslide in Rangamati district, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Rescuers struggled on Wednesday to reach villages hit by massive landslides that have killed more than a hundred while also burying roads and cutting power in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said.

Chicago, IL

