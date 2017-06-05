Repressors to be ousted in 2018: Khaleda

Repressors to be ousted in 2018: Khaleda

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on June 6, 2017 terms the current regime as "repressive" and vows that the repressors will be ousted from the country by the next year. Photo: TV grab BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia today termed the current regime as "repressive" and vowed that the oppressors will be ousted from the country by the next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC