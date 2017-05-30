Remove excise duty on bank deposits: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry yesterday demanded full withdrawal of excise duty on bank deposits as there is a possibility of money outflow from the country if the levy is imposed. Finance Minister AMA Muhith in his budget speech for fiscal 2017-18 proposed a 60 percent hike in excise duty on account balance between Tk 1 lakh and Tk 10 lakh and a 67 percent hike for more than Tk 10 lakh.

