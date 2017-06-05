Regent Airways to raise Middle East f...

Regent Airways to raise Middle East flights

Regent Airways plans to add three new Boeing aircraft to its fleet in order to expand its operation to all countries in the Middle East by next year. "Our main aim is to let our expatriate Bangladeshis enjoy a comfortable and smooth journey at an affordable price," said M Fazle Akbar, chief executive officer of Regent Airways.

Chicago, IL

