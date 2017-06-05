Rangamati Arson: Amnesty Int'l for im...

Rangamati Arson: Amnesty Int'l for impartial probe

Read more: The Daily Star

Amnesty International urged Bangladesh government to initiate a thorough, impartial and independent investigation into the attacks on the indigenous people in Rangamati's Longadu. "Ensure that those suspected to be responsible are prosecuted in fair and transparent trials, without resort to the death penalty," read an AI statement addressed to authorities in Bangladesh.

Chicago, IL

