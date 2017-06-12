Rakhine Protesters Demand UN Protect ...

Rakhine Protesters Demand UN Protect Buddhist Chakma in Bangladesh

The Arakan National Party led 300 people, including Buddhist monks and local Arakanese, in a protest outside the UN offices in Maungdaw Township, Rakhine State on Wednesday, urging the agency to protect the Buddhist minority Chakma in Bangladesh. Police Maj Kyaw Mya Win confirmed that the demonstration was granted permission by the authorities to proceed and that the rally participants went to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees , located on the outskirts of Maungdaw Township, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

Chicago, IL

