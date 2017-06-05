Rajuk evicts Moudud from Gulshan home

Senior BNP leader Moudud Ahmed was evicted from his three-decade-long residence yesterday as he lost the legal battle over the ownership of the house worth Tk 300 crore in the capital's Gulshan. Before Rajdhahi Unnyan Kartripakkha began the eviction drive around noon, a huge number of law enforcers had been deployed around the house located on a piece of one bigha and 13 katha land.

