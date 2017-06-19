Rain triggers flash flood in Habiganj
Residents of around 45 villages in Habiganj Sadar upazila have become marooned due to flash flood triggered by heavy rain in the last two days. The district administration has asked the people living near the Khowai river to take shelter further away from the river.
