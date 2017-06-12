Rain-triggered landslides kill more t...

Rain-triggered landslides kill more than 130 in Bangladesh (Eds: Updating toll) By Anisur Rahman

Dhaka, Jun 13 Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Bangladesh killed more than 130 people, including several army men, with the majority of the deaths reported in a remote hill district close to the Indian border, officials said today. The worst affected Rangamati district alone reported nearly 100 deaths, including four army personnel who were deputed there to remove the rubble to clear a major highway.

