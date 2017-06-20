Rain-triggered landslides kill at lea...

Rain-triggered landslides kill at least 48 in Bangladesh

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A Bangladeshi woman wails near the bodies of three of her family members killed in a landslide in Bandarban, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Heavy rains triggered landslides that killed dozens in southeast Bangladesh, officials said Tuesday, as police and soldiers struggled to reach the remote districts with aid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,362 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC