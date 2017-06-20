Rain-triggered landslides kill at least 48 in Bangladesh
A Bangladeshi woman wails near the bodies of three of her family members killed in a landslide in Bandarban, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Heavy rains triggered landslides that killed dozens in southeast Bangladesh, officials said Tuesday, as police and soldiers struggled to reach the remote districts with aid.
