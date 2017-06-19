Rain and sufferings to linger for a w...

Rain and sufferings to linger for a while

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Pedestrians wading through water on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue on June 19, 2017. In Dhaka city, 44mm rainfall was recorded from 6:00am to 12noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May '17 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,049 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC