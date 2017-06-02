Proton Preve now assembled in Bangladesh by PHP
The Proton Preve is now assembled in Bangladesh for the local market. Production of the Preve started last month in the country by local conglomerate PHP Family at a plant in the port city of Chittagong, according to The Financial Express .
