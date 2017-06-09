President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchange...
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchange pleasantries with guests at an iftar party hosted by the president at Bangabhaban in the capital yesterday. The iftar party was also attended by the Speaker, chief justice, cabinet members, MPs, diplomats, eminent citizens and high civil and military officials.
