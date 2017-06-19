PM tells JS of 2041 goal

Bangladesh's per capita income would be around $12,000 by 2041 and the size of its economy $2.5 trillion, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told parliament yesterday. "By 2041, Bangladesh's economy will be the centre of the economy of Asia.

Chicago, IL

