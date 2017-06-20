'Plot to kill Islamic scholar' foiled

'Plot to kill Islamic scholar' foiled

The Daily Star

"As part of the plan, they had attempted to kill a top Islamic scholar who is vocal against militancy," Monirul Islam, chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of DMP, said at a briefing yesterday. "The militants were preparing to respond to the call from international terror outfits Islamic State and AQIS for Muslims to launch attacks this month," Monirul told newsmen at the DMP Media Centre.

Chicago, IL

