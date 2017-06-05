Owners of 3 Dhanmondi restaurants face contempt rule

The High Court today issued a contempt of court rule against four owners of three restaurants for running their business in Dhaka's Dhanmondi residential area violating its 2012 order. In the rule, the court asked the owners of Soi 3, Bittersweet, and Fork Knife restaurants -- Bushra, Roksana Begum, Segupta Hasan, and Shahjamal -- to explain in four weeks why actions should not be taken against them on charge of committing contempt of court.

