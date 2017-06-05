Owners of 3 Dhanmondi restaurants face contempt rule
The High Court today issued a contempt of court rule against four owners of three restaurants for running their business in Dhaka's Dhanmondi residential area violating its 2012 order. In the rule, the court asked the owners of Soi 3, Bittersweet, and Fork Knife restaurants -- Bushra, Roksana Begum, Segupta Hasan, and Shahjamal -- to explain in four weeks why actions should not be taken against them on charge of committing contempt of court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May 26
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC