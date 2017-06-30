Op-Ed Contributor: No Country for Bangladesh's Gay Men

Justice is becoming increasingly rare in Bangladesh for the families and friends of those murdered by terrorists. On April 25, 2016, Xulhaz Mannan, a prominent member of Bangladesh's L.G.B.T. community, and Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy, a revered theater artist and L.G.B.T. activist, were both brutally murdered at Mr. Mannan's house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.