Navy finds body of missing tourist at Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh Navy today recovered the body of the missing tourist who was washed away in the bay at Cox's Bazar sea beach on Tuesday. Sudipta, who came to visit the sea beach along with his friends during Eid holiday, was swept away at Sea Gull point, according to a press release of Inter Service Public Relations Directorate .
