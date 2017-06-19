Musa finally rescued

Musa finally rescued

Mountaineer Musa Ibrahim and two fellow Indians were rescued yesterday after being trapped for six days at the base camp of the Mount Carstensz Pyramid following conquering the summit. "Just arrived timika airporta We returned safea " Musa posted on Facebook after they were airlifted by a helicopter to the township of Timika in Indonesia.

