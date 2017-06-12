Mount Carstensz: Musa, 2 others stuck in base camp for 5 days
Musa Ibrahim along with two Indian mountaineers has been stuck at the base camp of Mount Carstensz Pyramid in Papua New Guinea for the last five days due to bad weather. His wife, Ummey Sharaban Tahura, says the three mountaineers had already run out of food and one of them was sick.
