More than 21 workers injured in Bangladesh factory fire

At least 21 workers, mostly women, sustained injuries as a fire engulfed a knitwear factory on the outskirts of Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Thursday night, a fire official said. Lieutenant Colonel Musharaf Hossain, director of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, told reporters that 11 units of firefighters after hectic efforts of hours managed to douse the devastating fire at around 11:30 p.m. local time at the Pakiza Knit Composite Ltd. He said the huge fire at the knitwear factory broke out at 8:40 p.m. local time .

Chicago, IL

