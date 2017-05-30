More attractive Manipuri saris ahead ...

More attractive Manipuri saris ahead of Eid

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A Manipuri woman engaged in weaving traditional handloom sari at Lamabazar in Sylhet city. A good number of women of the community are busy doing the work in different areas of Sylhet division as the demand of the item sees a boost ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Threat Against Sultana: Rights groups slam Hefajat 5 hr Scum of the earth 2
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC