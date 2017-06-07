Midday brief, June 07, 2017

Midday brief, June 07, 2017

Illegal extraction of stone continues in Sylhet's Gowainghat upazila destroying the environment. An administrative order directed 12 local traders last month to stop digging and filling up the already dug-up trenches, but the traders didn't comply.

Chicago, IL

