Massive Landslides Kill 140 in Bangladesh

Incessant overnight rain caused a massive series of landslides in southeast Bangladesh, killing at least 140 people and injuring many more. Rangamati district, where mostly tribal villagers live in small communities near a lake surrounded by hills, suffered the most casualties.

Chicago, IL

