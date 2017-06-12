Luxurious BMW car seized in Gulshan f...

Luxurious BMW car seized in Gulshan for dodging tax

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Customs Intelligence today seized a luxurious BMW car worth around Tk one crore from Gulshan area of Dhaka for dodging tax. The car, a black BMW SUV of 7 Series E65 model, was seized from the custody of one Md Salman Kalam, a real estate businessman, in Gulshan area around 10:00am, said Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Director General Moinul Khan.

