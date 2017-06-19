Long tailbacks on highways for Eid rush

Long tailbacks on highways for Eid rush

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A long tailback is created on both ends of the Bangabandhu Multipurpose Bridge on On Dhaka-Tangail highway on June 23, 2017. Photo: STAR On Dhaka-Tangail highway, there were tailbacks for 18 kilometres at the west end and 20 kilometres at the east end of the Bangabandhu Multipurpose Bridge, reports our Tangail correspondent from the spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May '17 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,251 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC