Long tailbacks on highways for Eid rush

A long tailback is created on both ends of the Bangabandhu Multipurpose Bridge on On Dhaka-Tangail highway on June 23, 2017. Photo: STAR On Dhaka-Tangail highway, there were tailbacks for 18 kilometres at the west end and 20 kilometres at the east end of the Bangabandhu Multipurpose Bridge, reports our Tangail correspondent from the spot.

