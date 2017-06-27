Local librarians honored for bridging divides
Safi Safiullah, the Salt Lake City Library's Marmalade Branch manager and Utah Library Association Librarian of the Year, left, stands with Tommy Hamby, adult services coordinator for the Salt Lake City Public Library. Bridging divides and making connections are at the heart of this year's recipients of the Utah Library Association 's Librarian of the Year and Community Engagement Librarian awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
