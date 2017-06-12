Landslide-hit Rangamati: No power; fuel supply runs out

People suffer from shortage of food, medicine; road communication with the district remains cut off; power, water crises hamper medicare at hospitals After Tuesday's devastating landslide that killed at least 108 people in Rangamati, the district has plunged into a deep crisis as the stock of fuel ran out yesterday amid acute shortage of food and medicine. Road transports between Rangamati and other districts have remained snapped since Tuesday.

