Landslide-hit Rangamati: No power; fuel supply runs out

People suffer from shortage of food, medicine; road communication with the district remains cut off; power, water crises hamper medicare at hospitals After Tuesday's devastating landslide that killed at least 108 people in Rangamati, the district has plunged into a deep crisis as the stock of fuel ran out yesterday amid acute shortage of food and medicine. Road transports between Rangamati and other districts have remained snapped since Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

