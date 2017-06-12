Landslide-hit Rangamati: No power; fuel supply runs out
People suffer from shortage of food, medicine; road communication with the district remains cut off; power, water crises hamper medicare at hospitals After Tuesday's devastating landslide that killed at least 108 people in Rangamati, the district has plunged into a deep crisis as the stock of fuel ran out yesterday amid acute shortage of food and medicine. Road transports between Rangamati and other districts have remained snapped since Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May 26
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr '17
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC