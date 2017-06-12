Landslide deaths in Bangladesh climb ...

Landslide deaths in Bangladesh climb to 163

Dhaka, June 18 At least five people died on Sunday in fresh landslides in Bangladesh, raising the deaths to 163 as heavy monsoon rains have lashed the country for a week. Three children died in the district of Khagrachhari, and a woman and her daughter died in Moulvibazar, officials confirmed to the Efe news agency.

