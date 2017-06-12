Khaleda calls upon press to unite for...

Khaleda calls upon press to unite for freedom

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Alleging that oppression is prevailing upon the press in Bangladesh today, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has called upon journalists to unite for freedom. "The government has been oppressing journalists and media through various methods," she said in a statement issued terming today "black day" for press freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Libya
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC