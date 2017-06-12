Khaleda calls upon press to unite for freedom
Alleging that oppression is prevailing upon the press in Bangladesh today, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has called upon journalists to unite for freedom. "The government has been oppressing journalists and media through various methods," she said in a statement issued terming today "black day" for press freedom.
