India lifts Bangladeshi ban on 24 airports

Monday Read more: The Daily Star

India has withdrawn entry or exit restrictions for Bangladeshi nationals in 24 of its international airports, its High Commission in Dhaka said today. The International airports include Ahmedabad, Amousi , Varanasi, Bangalore, Calicut, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Dabolim , Delhi, Gaya, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Amritsar, Trichy, Trivandrum, Bagdogra and Chandigarh.

Chicago, IL

