In Bangladesh Nearly 300000 evacuated as cyclone approaches

20 hrs ago

Around 33,000 Rohingya refugees , who live in two camps in Bangladesh bordering Myanmar in the southeast where the cyclone had made landfall, were among the worst affected. Some 300,000 people had been moved to safety or were evacuated on Monday as the delta nation braced for its first strong storm of the year.

Chicago, IL

