IMF identifies future risks for Bangladesh
Considering the fast approaching election time in Bangladesh and a likely post-Brexit economic slowdown in Europe, the International Monetary Fund has identified seven risk areas where Dhaka needs to take policy measures. Most importantly, political turmoil may return and security conditions could worsen, adversely affecting confidence, investment and growth, the IMF says.
