IMF identifies future risks for Bangl...

IMF identifies future risks for Bangladesh

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Daily Star

Considering the fast approaching election time in Bangladesh and a likely post-Brexit economic slowdown in Europe, the International Monetary Fund has identified seven risk areas where Dhaka needs to take policy measures. Most importantly, political turmoil may return and security conditions could worsen, adversely affecting confidence, investment and growth, the IMF says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being... May 19 Christian Taliban 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr '17 chazmo jr 4
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC