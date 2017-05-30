Hero MotoCorp sold 6.33 lakh two-whee...

Hero MotoCorp sold 6.33 lakh two-wheelers in May 2017; Starts production in Bangladesh

The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has announced its performance figures for the month of May 2017. During this period, the company sold a total of 633,884 units of two-wheelers in comparison to 583,117 units despatched in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 8.7 percent.

