Hasina leaves for Sweden Tuesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Sweden on Tuesday upon an invitation by her Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven. This will be the first ever bilateral visit by any head of state of Bangladesh to Sweden.

