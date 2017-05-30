Govt wants Hefajat as political force

Govt wants Hefajat as political force

The Daily Star

The government is trying to establish Hefajat-e-Islam as a political force, alleged eminent theatre personality Ramendu Majumder yesterday. "If they [Hefajat] are given patronisation a if these people who are using religious cards are not resisted, we will dig our own graves," he said, adding that cultural activists would not accept any political compromise with the fanatics.

Chicago, IL

