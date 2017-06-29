Govt to create 50,000 police posts: Home minister

The government, in principle, has decided to create 50,000 more posts with Bangladesh Police to further strengthen the capacity of the law enforcement agency. "As part of the move, the government has already taken steps for creating 226 posts with Narsingdi district police and 367 posts with Rajshahi police," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told the Jatiya Sangsad this morning.

