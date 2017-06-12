Govt to appoint Zulfiqur as Bangladesh envoy to Brazil
The post fell vacant following the death of Bangladesh Ambassador to Brazil and former foreign secretary Mohamed Mijarul Quayes, who passed away in Brasilia, Brazil on March 11. Zulfiqur, a career diplomat of 9th BCS , joined Foreign Service in 1991. Currently, he is serving as the Bangladesh Ambassador in the Republic of Korea.
