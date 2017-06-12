Global accolade for a Bangladeshi microbiologist
Dr Samir Saha, Head of the Department of Microbiology of Dhaka Shishu Hospital and Executive Director of Child Health Research Foundation on the award giving ceremony of American Society for Microbiology . Each year American Society for Microbiology recognises some renowned scientists for their outstanding contribution in microbiology.
