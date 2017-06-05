Give Tk 17.11cr to 2003 launch capsize victims, HC to govt

The High Court on June 5, 2017, upholds a lower court verdict that ordered the government to give Tk 17.11 crore in compensation to the victim families of a 2003 launch capsize in the Meghna river.Star file photo The High Court today upheld a lower court verdict that ordered the government to give Tk 17.11 crore in compensation to the victim families of a 2003 launch capsize in the Meghna river. Families of the dead victims of MV Nasrin -1 capsize, will get Tk 10 lakh each and the injured will get Tk 1 lakh each, the HC ruled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.