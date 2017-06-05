GARLIC gone crazy

When the price of garlic in China is plummeting with a huge harvest in the country's north, Bangladesh is seeing price hike of imported garlic. The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh recorded a 64.29 percent rise in imported garlic price in the domestic market, from Tk 220 a kg in June last year to Tk 360 on Wednesday.

