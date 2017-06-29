From Aldi to Zara, Western stores beef up safety for Bangladesh workers

Major brands from Aldi to Zara agreed on Thursday to improve conditions for up to 2 million Bangladeshi garment workers, four years after a factory collapse in Dhaka killed more than 1,000 people making cheap clothes for export. Cut-price fashion giant Primark, H&M, Lidl and umbrella brand Inditex, which owns Zara and Massimo Dutti, are among the 13 retailers that extended a raft of existing standards and agreed on new terms.

