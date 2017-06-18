Fresh landslides hit Bangladesh, kill...

Fresh landslides hit Bangladesh, kill four in their homes

Dhaka: Fresh landslides killed four people and sent hundreds fleeing in Bangladesh on Sunday, police said, just days after the worst mudslides on record left more than 150 dead amid a heavy monsoon. Two children were buried in their sleep while two other victims were killed in a separate incident when their home was struck by an avalanche of mud and rock.

Chicago, IL

