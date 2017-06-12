Fresh landslides claim 5 lives in Ban...

Fresh landslides claim 5 lives in Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 18 At least five persons were killed and many dwellings damaged in rain-triggered fresh landslides in Bangladesh on Sunday. Two siblings and a child are reported to have been killed in a landslide in hilly district of Khagrachari, some 259 km southeast of Dhaka, Xinhua news agency reported.

