Feature: Bangladesh's huge exodus from cities to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Millions of Bangladeshis, braving every conceivable discomfort on creaky and congested transport, are flocking to village homes to celebrate Islam's biggest festival Eid-ul Fitr, the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. The Muslim majority Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul Fitr, the holiest and biggest religious festival among the world's Muslims, on or around June 26 or 27 based on the sighting of the new moon.

