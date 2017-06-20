Feature: Bangladesh brothel children ...

Feature: Bangladesh brothel children given chance to break vicious cycle of exploitation

Education could be a vehicle for children of sex workers to break the vicious cycle of exploitation their mothers face. The Bangladeshi government in collaboration with development organizations has been supporting children of sex workers so that they get a proper education.

Chicago, IL

