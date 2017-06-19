Exports to US on the decline

Shipments to the US, Bangladesh's single largest export destination, declined 4.93 percent year-on-year to $4.82 billion in the first ten months of the fiscal year due to erosion of price competitiveness and longer lead time. The declining trend is not a good sign as exports had previously grown at a commendable rate over the years despite internal and external difficulties, said an exporter and an economist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.